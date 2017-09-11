Special Report: What is the End Goal?

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads is the only major metro area that doesn’t offer public high school varsity lacrosse from Boston to Florida.

It’s true — despite the fact lacrosse is the fastest growing high school sport in America.

Only club lacrosse teams are offered in some Hampton Roads public high schools, such as Princess Anne.

10 On Your Side spoke with Princess Anne High School Club Coach Jess Stephenson about the sport’s growth and impact.

“The interest is there,” Stephenson said. “So this is my third year coaching here. My first year we had 16 kids, my second year we had 26 kids and last year we had 37 kids on the roster.”

In a special report tonight, Andy Fox looks at what it will take to get varsity Lacrosse in public schools, and why it has taken so long.

Look for the full report tonight beginning at 4.