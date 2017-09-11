ODU’s top receiver, Jonathan Duhart, out for the year with broken foot

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Bobby Wilder announced he’s lost his top receiver, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time. Jonathan Duhart broke his foot in last weekend’s game at the University of Massachusetts, and will need surgery, which will sideline him for the rest of the 2017 season. This news comes as the Monarchs (2-0) will play Power Five opponents (North Carolina and Virginia Tech) in consecutive weeks.

At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Duhart is the top pass-catcher on the team, even though he ranks second with 121 receiving yards and two touchdowns through the first two games. The senior has established himself as the go-to man in the redzone, and will surely deal a big blow to Big Blue’s offense.

“It’s tough when you lose somebody like Johnathan Duhart,” said Wilder at his weekly press conference. “As good of a player as he is, NFL prospect, all-league guy, that changes the dynamic of who you are. Then you got to have the next guy step up.

“Fortunately, we’ve got depth at the position. You can’t replace him, you’ve just got to get the next guy to step up, and then we got to reconfigure who we are offensively.”

Duhart will apply for a medical red-shirt.