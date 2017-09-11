Man seriously injured in Hampton crash

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously injured Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Hampton.
Hampton police said in a tweet the crash happened off Big Bethel Road. A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Fire officials said utility crews responded to the area to make repairs.
An image from Hampton police showed a portion of a power pole completely broken. The lines appeared to still be in tact.
Big Bethel Road was closed for four blocks.
Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.