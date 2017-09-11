Man seriously injured in Hampton crash

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously injured Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Hampton.

Hampton police said in a tweet the crash happened off Big Bethel Road. A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Fire officials said utility crews responded to the area to make repairs.

An image from Hampton police showed a portion of a power pole completely broken. The lines appeared to still be in tact.

Please use caution in the area of Big Bethel and W. Lewis Rd. Utility crews are making repairs after an earlier accident. pic.twitter.com/zm2rb7FsSq — Hampton VA Fire (@HamptonVAFire) September 11, 2017

Big Bethel Road was closed for four blocks.

