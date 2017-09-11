Local flights to Florida, Georgia impacted due to Irma

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Numerous flights out of Hampton Roads were impacted Monday as Irma made its way across the southeastern US.
Winds from Irma impacted several flights to and from states including Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.
Norfolk International Airport’s (ORF) website showed that airlines cancelled several arrivals and departures for Florida and Georgia on Monday.
Several more flights to and from the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF) were cancelled.
Irma hit Florida Sunday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, bringing widespread flooding, heavy rains and strong winds. The storm has since weakened to a tropical storm, moving northwest across Florida and into Georgia.
