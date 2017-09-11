Local ceremonies to commemorate 9/11 anniversary

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Ceremonies are being held Tuesday both nationwide and locally to commemorate 9/11.

The Sept. 11, 2001 terror attack was the deadliest on American soil.

The annual 9/11 Day of Remembrance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. in Chesapeake City Park. There will be a bell tolling at 8:46 a.m., the same time the attack started.

At Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, there will be a remembrance ceremony at the base chapel.

The base says the ceremony will honor the lives of those lost during the tragic attack. The ceremony will also include a moment of silence.

Look for more coverage of the 16th anniversary of 9/11 later today.