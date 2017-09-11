Juvenile, man shot on Wellar Blvd in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a double shooting in the 300 block of Wellar Boulevard, Monday evening.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 5:53 p.m. According to police, an altercation broke out between four people that were in the area. One man and one juvenile were shot.

Both were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Everybody involved has been detained and charges are pending.

The case is still very active and there is no other information at this time.

