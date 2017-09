PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s always a treat whenever Kevin Sharkey from 1608 Crafthouse joins us in our kitchen. Kevin makes it look too easy, but he’s perfected the art of food prep and creation.

Today he made us a delicious Panko and Asiago Crusted Chicken.

Beer Dinner – Tuesday, October 3 – with Big Ugly Brewing in Chesapeake

1608 Crafthouse

1608 Pleasure House Rd – Virginia Beach

(757) 965-4510

1608Crafthouse.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.