In the Audience: Atlantic Bay Cares

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you find yourself with time and talent to give to a charitable organization in Hampton Roads but don’t have time to visit them all, Atlantic Bay has just the event for you.

The “Find Your Cause Fair” will bring over sixty organizations to one place so you can work the room and find your perfect match.

Find Your Cause Volunteer Fair presented by Atlantic Bay Cares

Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

600 Lynnhaven Parkway Suite 100 – Virginia Beach

For more information, visit AtlanticBay.com/ABCares or call (757) 213-1660