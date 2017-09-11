Barricade situation on Gillis Road in Portsmouth

(Photo courtesy of Liz Kilmer/WAVY)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in the 100 block of Gillis Road, Monday evening.

Police say the emergency call came in at 7:45 p.m. A spokesperson with the Portsmouth Police Department says officers are dealing with an “armed barricaded subject.”

10 On Your Side’s Liz Kilmer is at the scene working to learn more.

There is no other information at this time.

