Court records: Jail puts potential blame for inmate death on medical provider

Related Coverage Virginia attorney general seeks US probe of regional jail

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – In a recent court filing, Hampton Roads Regional Jail denies any liability or negligence in the death of inmate Henry Clay Stewart. Stewart’s family is suing the jail for $40 million dollars in his death.

They claim in their suit that jail and medical staff ignored Stewart’s multiple pleas and filings for help.

In a letter dated July 18 sent to the medical provider, Correct Care Solutions, from Lind Bryant, Assistant Superintendent of the jail, Bryant writes, “Consider this also a demand to assume and defend this lawsuit, including any and all expenses, legal and otherwise.”

The letter is part of the response the jail filed to the Stewart family lawsuit. In its response, the jail alleges that should a judge find negligence, CCS should be on the hook for any settlement payments. Writing that the jails, “Agents neither mistreated nor ignored Mr. Stewart during his incarceration.” and that “at no time did CCS, its physicians, nurses, or healthcare professionals advise HRRJA, its administrators, or jail officers that Mr. Stewart was suffering from a life threatening condition or required medical intervention.”

In its filing, the jail does not outwardly blame CCS in Stewart’s death, but says rather “based upon claims made by the plaintiff, CCS Breached the agreement by failing to provide appropriate clinically necessary medical services.”

If a judge does find that CCS staff acted with negligence, HRRJ writes in its court filing that the medical provider would then be in breach of its contract with the jail.

CCS filed a response to the jail’s claims. Though it does not elaborate, the medical provider denies the jail’s allegation that jail staff were never informed Mr. Stewart was suffering form a life threatening condition. CCS also writes that at the time of the filing it “lacks sufficient knowledge or information to form a belief about the truth of the allegations.”

In its response, the medical company denies that HRRJ is entitled to the relief requested under the claim, and asks the judge to dismiss it.

10 On Your Side will keep track of this developing story. And will provide an update when a judge makes a decision.