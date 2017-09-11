Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office names first African-American undersheriff

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office has named the department’s first-ever African-American undersheriff on Monday.

Colonel William C. Bennett Jr. was promoted by Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan at a special ceremony. Col. Bennett was presented with a promotional plaque, new credentials and his new badge.

The ceremony was attended by many local dignitaries, including Mayor Alan Krasnoff, Vice-Mayor Rick West, City Councilwoman Dr. Ella Ward, State Delegate Cliff Hayes, Police Chief Kelvin Wright, Deputy Police Chief Mark Solesky, former Chesapeake Mayor William E. Ward, and Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron.

Col. Bennett is a Chesapeake native who graduated with honors from the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Academy. He served as a member of the Chesapeake Police Department’s SWAT team from 1983 to 1988. He began his career at the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office in 1982 as a deputy sheriff.