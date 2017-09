HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton fire crews are trying to figure out what caused an overnight house fire.

Crews were called out to Yorkshire Drive — near Jefferson Davis Middle School — around 12:30 a.m.

The homeowners told 10 On Your Side four people inside the home all got out safe. She added that she smelled the fire and yelled for everyone to get out.

The Red Cross is helping everyone displaced in the fire, according to the homeowner.

