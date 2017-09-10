Police chase leads to fatal motorcycle accident in Northampton County

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A police chase lead to a fatal motorcycle accident at the intersection of Lankford Highway at Rogers Drive, Sunday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, the accident happened around 2:40 p.m. Police say that the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a motorcycle when the crash happened. The rider of motorcycle was then ejected.

The man passed away on the way to the hospital.

The accident is still under investigation.

There is no other information at this time.

