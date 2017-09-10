Newport News Firefighters work to determine cause of 24th Street house fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY)- Newport News fire crews responded to a house fire in the 1400 block of 24th Street Sunday morning.

A spokesperson with the Newport News Fire Department said crews arrived around 9:00 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames showing from the first level of the two story residence.

The house sustained minimum damage to two rooms on the first level and smoke damage throughout. A primary and secondary search determined the home was vacant.

There were no injuries.

Fire personnel and fire investigators are working to determine the cause the fire.

