Jackson, No. 18 Virginia Tech defense too much for Delaware

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Greg Stroman returned a punt for a touchdown and Josh Jackson threw two scoring passes to carry No. 18 Virginia Tech to a 27-0 victory over Delaware on Saturday.

Stroman broke a scoreless game late in the first quarter when he fielded a punt, made a nice cut to dodge a would-be tackler and went untouched for a 61-yard touchdown. He became the first player in Virginia Tech history to return a punt for a touchdown in three consecutive seasons.

The Hokies (2-0), coming off a last-second win over West Virginia, struggled offensively for much of the game, but got scoring strikes of 4 and 28 yards from Jackson. The latter one went to Cam Phillips, who broke free on a post pattern to give the Hokies breathing room in the fourth quarter.

Jackson completed 16 of 27 passes for 222 yards.

Delaware (1-1) squandered two scoring opportunities — one on a drive that ended in an interception and the other when Frank Raggo’s 28-yard field-goal attempt hit the right upright.

TAKEAWAYS

Delaware: The Blue Hens, under first-year head coach Danny Rocco, were overmatched against the Hokies, but they have played strong defense this season and held the Hokies to 303 yards. Delaware’s defense only allowed two touchdowns and has given up just 30 points in two games.

Virginia Tech: After allowing nearly 600 yards to West Virginia in the season opener, Virginia Tech’s defense rebounded nicely to record Bud Foster’s 32nd shutout as the Hokies’ defensive coordinator. The Blue Hens only got into Virginia Tech territory three times.

UP NEXT

Delaware returns home to face Cornell next Saturday.

Virginia Tech continues its non-conference schedule when it visits a struggling East Carolina squad next Saturday.