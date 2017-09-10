Hampton Roads Incident Management Team returns from Texas, prepares for Irma

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – After a week away from home and an 18-hour drive, the Hampton Roads Incident Management Team returned to Chesapeake Saturday.

The team, made up of EMS, fire, law enforcement, and management experts worked behind the scenes on logistics in Nacogdoches, Texas after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. Texas requested the assistance as part of a mutual agreement with other states.

“We worked in the Emergency Operations Center. We worked from basically 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Emergency Operations Center, coordinating with a lot of different agencies, coordinating with Red Cross, National Guard, EMS agencies to take care of those shelters and to take care of those evacuees,” said Brian Lee, a fire captain, who served as the public information officer for the mission.

The team, made up of members from Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Newport News, and Norfolk, could be back on the road soon, responding to places in the path of Hurricane Irma.

“They’ve already contacted the state of Virginia to see what resources we have available, so this weekend we’re scrubbing this team down, we’re getting a roster built and we’re going to have everything ready, in place, so that when we get the call that this team will deploy again, in maybe the middle of next week, they could be heading down to Florida to assist them with whatever needs they have down there,” said Chesapeake Fire Chief Edmund Elliott.