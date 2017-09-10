Five people taken to hospital after head-on crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are investigating a head-on collision that sent five people to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Police say it happened around 2:45 a.m. on the 5200 block of Greenwich Road. Paramedics took five people to a local hospital. Four people have non-life threatening injuries and one person is in critical condition.

Investigators say an SUV with one person inside was heading southbound on Greenwich Road, while a passenger car with four people inside was heading northbound on the road. The passenger car was traveling at a high speed and crossed the yellow line while navigating a curve, hitting the SUV head-on.

There was significant damage to both vehicles, and it took fire crews some time to get both drivers out of their cars.

Police believe alcohol and speed are factors in this crash. They expect the roadway to be closed for the next few hours as the investigation continues.

