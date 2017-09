NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters have responded to a commercial fire in the 1000 block of East Brambleton Avenue, Sunday evening.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 8:56 p.m. The call was from someone saying that they were driving by and saw fire coming from the second floor.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There is no other information at this time.

