Camp Lejeune colonel guilty of sex abuse receives 5.5 years confinement

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Camp Lejeune Colonel was found guilty on Saturday of three charges including the sexual abuse of a child received his sentence on Sunday.

Colonel Daniel Wilson, 56, of Mason, Washington, is sentenced to 5.5 years confinement and dismissed from service.

After two weeks of testimony and a day of deliberations, Colonel Wilson was also found guilty of six counts of conduct unbecoming of an officer and gentleman and absence without leave stemming from incidents that occurred in 2016.

He was found not guilty of several additional charges including the rape of a child, assault consummated by battery upon a child under 16 years, sexual assault and assault consummated by battery, and three counts of conduct unbecoming of an officer and a gentleman.