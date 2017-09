NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews responded to a train accident, Sunday evening.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in around 5:48 p.m. An Amtrak train hit an ATV, according to dispatch. The accident happened under the J Clyde Morris bypass near Huguenot Road.

No injuries have been reported.

There is no other information at this time.

