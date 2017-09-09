Williamsburg police find 14 lbs of marijuana, more than $10K in home

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Williamsburg police are investigating after finding 14 pounds of marijuana and more than $10,000 in an apartment while responding to a domestic incident.

Police say on September 8th, they responded to a home on Battery Boulevard just after 7 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they found a couple who had been verbally arguing.

They interviewed the man, who gave the officers false information about his identity. He was later identified as 31-year-old Coshaun Bryant. While officers were confirming his identity, they found a suitcase with marijuana and other narcotics.

Officers seized approximately 14 pounds of marijuana and more than $10,000 in cash.

Bryant was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail. He’s been charged with one count of providing a false ID to law enforcement, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of possession of schedule 2 narcotics and two counts of possession of schedule 4 narcotics.

Officers also discovered Bryant had several outstanding charges in New York.

Investigators also obtained warrants on the woman, who has been identified as 22-year-old Jasmine L. Perry. She was found with a small amount of marijuana and was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Obstruction of Justice.

