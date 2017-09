VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured.

According to police dispatch, it happened on the 5700 block of Amberbrooke Arch just after 12:30 Saturday morning.

10 on Your Side is still working to learn what caused the shooting and what the victim’s condition is this morning.

Police have not released any suspected information.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.