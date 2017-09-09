Two teenage boys in hospital following shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Two teenage boys are in the hospital following a shooting in the 700 block of 34th Street Saturday evening.

Dispatch received the emergency call around 7:51 p.m. for a shooting. Once officers arrived on scene they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Police tell 10 On Your Side, the first victim is a 14-year-old boy with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to leg area and the second victim, a 15-year-old boy, suffers from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the hand area.

Both victims who reside in the Newport News area were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to Sgt. Randy Rajkumar with Newport News Police Department.

There is no suspect information at this time as police are actively investigating this incident and are asking for the public’s assistance.

Anyone with information in regards to this is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.