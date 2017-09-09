Three adults displaced following duplex fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Three adults have been displaced following a kitchen fire Saturday evening.

Fire crews were dispatched just before 6:30 p.m. for a fire at a duplex in the 1600 block of Tulane Road. Units arrived on scene a few minutes later to find fire venting from the rear of the one-story duplex.

Crews determined the fire started in the kitchen and was confined to the apartment.

According to Norfolk Fire Rescue, everyone inside the home was able to exit safely prior to the fire department arriving on scene.

The fire was marked under control at 8:24 p.m. No smoke detectors were present in the apartment, according to Battalion Chief Joe Mulligan.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No one was hurt during this incident.

