Teenage boy, woman shot in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are investigating after a teenage boy and a woman were shot Saturday evening.

Dispatchers received the call at 8:35 p.m. for a shooting in the 5500 block of Campus Drive. When officers arrived on scene they found two people suffering with gunshot wounds.

The first victim is a teenage juvenile male and the second is an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics took both of the victims to a local hospital with what is believed to be a non-life threatening injuries, according to Master Police Officer L.M. Bauder with Virginia Beach Police Department.

There is no suspect information available at this time. This case remains under investigation by members of the Department’s Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.