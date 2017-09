CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Police are on scene investigating a fatal crash near Consumer Auto Sales Saturday evening.

Dispatch received a call around 8:30 p.m. for a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Military Highway and Engle Avenue.

According to Chesapeake Police spokesperson Kelly Elliott, an adult female driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are working to gather further details on this crash.

