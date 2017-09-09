19-year-old man drowns in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police say a young man drowned in Ocean View Saturday evening.

Dispatchers received the emergency call around 6:30 p.m. for a possible drowning in the bay at East Ocean View and Warwick Avenue.

Police and medics responded to the area and immediately began searching for the man. He was found in the water by first responders and rushed to shore, according to Norfolk Police Department spokesperson Jo Ann Hughes.

Medics took the victim to Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. A short time later the man, identified as 19-year-old Christopher Joyner of Norfolk, was pronounced dead.

No further information is available for release at this time.