Tractor-trailer overturns in Norfolk near NSN

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews have responded to an overturned tractor-trailer in the area of Hampton Boulevard and 90th Street, Friday morning.
Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 11:15 a.m. The accident happened in the southbound lane between B and Greenbrier Avenue.
One person was taken to the hospital, dispatch says.
There is no other information at this time.
