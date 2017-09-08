Tanker truck carrying waste water overturns in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A tanker truck carrying waste water overturned Friday in Suffolk.

Police responded to the 4800 block of Nansemond Parkway at 4:18 p.m.

According to authorities, the truck tipped over into a ditch. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the accident and refused treatment at the scene.

Traffic is being alternated in one lane until a wrecker arrives to remove the truck. At that time, the road will be closed and a detour will be set up.

Police say there’s no environmental impact from this accident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.