Ronnie Boone Sr. due in court for alleged probation violation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk developer Ronnie Boone Sr. is expected in court today for allegedly violating his probation.

Boone pleaded guilty last year to bribing high-ranking City of Norfolk officials — including then-City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot — as well as defrauding two banks. He was sentenced to one year of house arrest.

However, a concerned citizen reported they saw Boone driving a car earlier this summer– which violates his probation. Photos of the alleged incident were sent to a probation officer in July, according to court documents filed last month.

The documents show Boone initially denied the allegation, but admitted to it when confronted with the photos.

Look for updates on Boone’s court hearing later today.