Portsmouth police search for missing woman with medical condition

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a missing Portsmouth woman.

Detectives say 68-year-old Edna M. Randall was last seen at her home in the 1500 block of Mount Vernon Avenue by her caregivers at 10:00 p.m. Friday.

Randall has a medical condition that requires constant supervision and medication, so authorities are concerned for her well-being.

Police describe Randall as a black female, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black capri pants with a white stripe on the sides, a black tank top and white shoes. She was carrying a red purse.

If you see Randall or know of her whereabouts, call Portsmouth police at 757-393-5300 or Detective A. Mannings at 757-718-6781.