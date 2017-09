VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A person was hit by a vehicle Friday in Virginia Beach, according to dispatchers.

Emergency crews were called to S. Military Highway and Auburn Drive at 4:12 p.m.

Dispatchers did not have any information on the pedestrian’s condition.

Police say S. Military is closed between Providence Road and Auburn.

S. Military Hwy CLOSED between Providence Rd & Auburn Dr due to serious crash. Use Providence Rd @CityofVaBeach pic.twitter.com/cipMHEjTBa — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) September 8, 2017

