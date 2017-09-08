Members of Va. Task Force 2 moved to St. Thomas

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Eleven members of Virginia Task Force 2 have been moved from San Juan, Puerto Rico to the island of St. Thomas amid response to the devastating effects of Hurricane Irma.

The task force departed from Virginia Beach earlier in the week, ahead of the storm’s arrival in the Caribbean.

Irma decimated islands in the northeast Caribbean, killing more than a dozen people on its way toward Florida. The now-Category 4 storm is expected to impact southern Florida over the weekend.

More members of the task force were sent to Puerto Rico Thursday, the Virginia Beach Fire Department said. Now the team is being moved to St. Thomas.

The Associated Press reported that thousands of tourists were trapped on St. Thomas as Irma passed through the region.

The hospital on St. Thomas was destroyed and dozens of patients were being evacuated to St. Croix and Puerto Rico by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The eleven members who were first moved to the island began targeted searches, the fire department said. Remaining members of the team are being flown to St. Thomas.

