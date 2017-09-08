Meet Olympic medalist speed skater Allison Baver

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Every Olympian has a story about how they became one of the best in the world. This story usually includes a love for their sport.

But for 2010 Bronze Medalist Allison Baver, she didn’t start her Olympic sport until high school.

“Becoming an Olympian was a journey, it was almost like a life purpose,” she says.

Baver’s quest for Olympic glory began with a non-Olympic sport.

“When I was in fourth grade, I decided to join the speed skating team,” she explains.

On roller skates, it wasn’t until years later, as a junior in high school, that she switched skates and moved to the ice.

“So I started a little bit late,” Allison continues.

But she caught up quickly.

“Once I made the commitment, it was all day everyday,” she adds.

And just 15 months after switching sports…

“I broke the American record and beat second place by 2 seconds,” she says.

Her journey was in the fast lane. Allison went to three Olympic games, winning a bronze medal in 2010.

“Once an Olympian always an Olympian,” she says.

Now that her sports career is over, this skater is keeping the Olympic flame going.

“For me it was about continuing to be involved in something that really meant a lot to me,” says Allison.

She is the vice president of the Olympians and Para Olympians Association.

“We are really inspiring Olympism throughout the country,” she says.

Allison is also teaching kids to be better and to be active through the Off the Ice Foundation.

“I’m having a lot of fun with the kids, teaching them to skate faster, turn better,” she adds.

KARK/NBC will air the 2018 Winter Olympics in Feb. 2018 from PyeongChang, South Korea. The games run from Feb. 9 to Feb. 25.

KARK 4 Today Anchor Aaron Nolan will be covering the Olympics for us and our parent company Nexstar Media Group.

The opening ceremony is now just over 150 days away.

In this web extra, former Olympic speed skater Allison Baver talks about what it’s like to transition to life after the Olympics.