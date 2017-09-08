McAuliffe declares state of emergency to provide Irma aid

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has declared a state of emergency in order to provide aid to states that could be impacted by Hurricane Irma.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management announced the declaration Friday afternoon on Twitter.

In statement, McAuliffe said:

It is unfortunate that just as our nation has begun the process to repair the catastrophic damage from Hurricane Harvey, that we are faced with another extreme storm … However, if there is one lesson we can take from the tragic events that occurred in Texas, it is that we must redouble our preparation efforts. The order I issued today is intended to both protect our commonwealth and to make sure we have every option at our disposal to help our neighboring states when Irma makes landfall.”

Irma is a Category 4 hurricane surging toward southern Florida.

The National Hurricane Center said Friday Irma is expected to make landfall around Georgia after that, before going northwest inland.

The emergency declaration will allow the state to mobilize resources, including the Virginia National Guard, in storm recovery areas.

Read the governor’s full declaration here.