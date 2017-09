NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Newport News.

First responders were called to Robinson Drive and Jefferson Avenue at 3:26 p.m.

Police say at this time, it’s not clear if anyone was injured.

Northbound traffic at Robinson and Jefferson is currently blocked. Drivers are being diverted to Groome Road.

Police are still investigating this crash. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.