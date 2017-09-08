Dominion Energy monitoring Hurricane Irma

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Though Hurricane Irma is expected to have minimal impact on Dominion Energy customers in Virginia and North Carolina, the company says it’s monitoring the storm to stay prepared.

“We have seen in the past how unpredictable hurricanes can be,” said Ed Baine, senior vice president of distribution at Dominion Energy. “An unexpected change, sometimes at the last-minute, can significantly increase the impact to our region. We don’t intend to let our guard down and we ask our customers to be prepared, too.”

Baine said the company is also watching Hurricane Jose in the Atlantic Ocean, along with the potential for future storms. Hurricane season runs until Nov. 1.

“This already has been an active hurricane season and we still have a long way to go,” Baine said.

If Irma doesn’t have a significant impact on Dominion customers and there’s no other imminent threat, the company intends to offer support to harder-hit areas.

“There is a long tradition in the electric industry of mutual assistance,” Baine said. “Dominion Energy and our customers have benefited from other utilities’ help in the past and we have offered help to others in times of need. We are in this together.”