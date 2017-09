NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Norfolk are responding to a fire at a house off Tidewater Drive.

Dispatch says a call was received just before 11 a.m. for a working fire.

No one was home at the time, according to dispatch.

Eason Circle Fire (Norfolk) View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: WAVY/Walter Hildebrand Credit: WAVY/Walter Hildebrand Credit: WAVY/Walter Hildebrand

A WAVY crew is heading to the scene. Stay tuned for the latest updates.