Could Amazon come to Hampton Roads?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Amazon is in the market for a second headquarters. One local city is eager to toss their hat in the ring for the opportunity.

Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms thinks Amazon would be a great addition to the Resort City. He is working to sell the tech giant on a move to Hampton Roads.

An “all call” of sorts posted on Amazon’s website requests any and every city in America to throw in their hats for consideration as tech giant Amazon’s next headquarters.

Mayor Sessoms said the city will answer the call.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, in my opinion,” he said.

In the post, Amazon listed that it prefers a city with nearly a million people, close to an international airport and mass transit.

So what will the city’s sales pitch be?

“I think we have a wonderful location for them,” Sessoms said. “We have several locations we could look at for them as far as placing headquarters.”

There is another edge that Sessoms sees in Virginia Beach: One of those locations in Corporate Landing will have a transatlantic fiber cable that will connect the resort city to Europe..

“Communication will occur faster through that cable than any place in the country,” he said.

Sessoms isn’t the only one selling the city. Across Virginia Beach, 10 On Your Side spoke with people who were eager to have Amazon — at the least — consider the city.

“I think we have great locations and great people to hire,” Julie McCollum said

People across Virginia Beach weighed in on what makes the city great.

“A vast variety of people, different age groups, different interests,” said one man.

It sounds like a good sell and it’ll have to be.

“I think we’ll have a lot of competition because everyone on the East Coast is going to want to have Amazon in their city,” Dave Pryor said.

Mayor Sessoms said the city is up to the challenge.

“We have to make every effort we can to make this happen,” he explained.

Sessoms said he will be speaking with state lawmakers and the Governor’s economic development team. He also believes that this could be a project a regional project.