Chopper 10’s Steve Decker flew above it all

This has been a tough week for the WAVY family because we’ve lost someone close to all of us. Steve Decker was the heart of our storytelling from a vantage point that always provided the big picture.

From breaking news to football heroics, he took you above it all from his second home in the sky: The cockpit of Chopper 10. You could look at his blue eyes with that flight suit to match, and just know you were in good hands.

Steve didn’t want to be the center of attention. But when Chopper 10 needed attention, Steve took on the role of a careful surgeon. Devoted to every belt, bolt and blade that worked in concert to ensure safe flight. Steve spent 17 years with us as a pilot and mechanic.

You would think a man with 40 years flying experience with service in Vietnam could show us a few tricks. But that wasn’t Steve. He wanted you to be comfortable in his domain. And make no mistake, Chopper 10 was his domain. He guided the chopper as if it were an extension of himself. Steve would hover above a series of plays as if you were standing still, and get the next series — or whatever photojournalist Chris Omahen wanted — provided we had enough fuel, of course.

The news we confirmed this week, that it was Steve Decker, a man who powered through clouds and not always friendly skies for more than four decades, met his fate in Suffolk, on the ground, on his motorcycle at the age of 67. But we remember Steve: A strong pilot and mechanical mind who spoke softly, but loved to talk about the world he saw from his perch, moving above it all, and always coming back down to earth.

Godspeed Steve Decker. We will miss you.