VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Fallen Heroes are raising money for the American Red Cross disaster relief fund.

Through the FreedomFest at Camp Pendleton event, the “Fund in Need” auction will raise money to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

FreedomFest starts at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $60. Entertainment includes live bands, a Navy SEAL demonstration, firearms auctions, food, beer and wine.

