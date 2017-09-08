Beach police investigating hit-and-run cases believed to be related

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach say they are working two hit-and-run cases that are believed to be related.

Police said in a news release that the first incident happened just before 9 a.m. Friday.

It was reported that an employee at Art Walker Auto Service on Dean Drive was hit by someone driving a stolen vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene.

According to police, two people complained of injuries.

There was a report of a crash Thursday, just before 9 p.m., on Hilber Street where the driver left on foot.

Police say it is believed that this vehicle is related to the hit-and-run on Dean Drive.