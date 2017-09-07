Woman hit by pickup truck on Va. Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was hit by a pickup truck Thursday morning at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, according to police.

Police say the woman was taken to a local hospital with what are being called “significant injuries.”

Officers responded to the Oceanfront beach just after 10:45 a.m. A preliminary investigation found a four-door civilian pickup hit the woman as she was sitting in a beach chair.

Police say investigators are working to determine why the truck was on the beach.

