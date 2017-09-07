Williamsburg’s regional tourism grows 2.6 percent in 2016

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Tourism Corporation announced Tuesday that Greater Williamsburg’s regional tourism expenditures have grown at a rate of 2.6 percent in 2016.

That totals $1.2 billion across James City County, York County and the City of Williamsburg.

Tourism employment also grew, with about 12,000 employees working in the region.

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced the U.S. Travel Association’s statistics of tourism revenue across Virginia, and every region in the state had seen an increase in tourism revenue over the past year.