2 Navy ships to gear up in Norfolk for possible Irma response

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two Florida-based Navy ships could be gearing up Thursday for a possible response to Hurricane Irma.

The USS Iwo Jima and the USS New York, which are based in Mayport, Florida, left for Norfolk earlier this week. CNN reported the ships were headed to Norfolk to load up with disaster supplies.

CNN reports that Navy officials said both the Iwo Jima and New York would be on standby for any request for assistance following Hurricane Irma.

Navy officials tell 10 On Your Side it is likely the ships will be loaded up with food, water and medical supplies. Neither ship has been tasked yet, but any supplies would be loaded up Thursday afternoon.

The locally based USS Kearsarge and USS Oak Hill are staging south of Florida, out of Irma’s forecast path, ready for any kind of response to the storm.

Navy officials are still watching the path of Irma. The dangerous Category 5 storm was moving just north of the Dominican Republic Thursday morning — with a possible “catastrophic” strike on Florida over the week.

Irma has already been blamed for at least 10 deaths in the Caribbean.

10 On Your Side’s Chris Horne will have more on the ships’ response later today.