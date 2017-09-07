Special Report: Building Up the Badge

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Do you have what it takes to wear the badge?

10 On Your Side is looking into the difficulties local police departments say they are running into while trying to staff their departments.

Local recruiters say it’s difficult finding qualified applicants due to many factors. But for them it’s not just about filling the position — they are looking for those who want to be involved in the community.

While many departments say under-staffing doesn’t pose a threat to public safety it can negatively affect community relations.

“If we’re just manning the calls for service, it’s a little more difficult to take that extra time out to create that partnership,” said Valencia Keese, of the Norfolk Police Department. “So having that ample staff … we’ll continue to answer those calls for service but we’ll have even more time to interact with the community — just in patrol alone.”

