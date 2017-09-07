Scammers claim to be with firefighters association, ask for money

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Fire Department and the Virginia State Firefighters Association (VSFA) are warning citizens of a phone scam.

The department says scammers are calling from 804-255-1117. The scammer reportedly says they are from the VSFA and ask for donations for widows and orphans of deceased firefighters. Another scam is a robo call using a recorded message.

The VSFA says two companies work on their behalf — Front Line Support and Outreach Calling. They do not use recordings or high pressure tactics, like the terminology of widows, orphans or dead firefighters.

If you receive a call from anyone other than Front Line or Outreach Calling, contact the Federal Trade Commission and use use reference number 71213013 . You can also call them at 877-382-4357.