Police: Woman used counterfeit cash at multiple Goodwill stores

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are looking for a woman accused of using counterfeit cash at multiple Goodwill stores in Hampton Roads.

According to authorities, the woman has passed several hundred dollars worth of counterfeit cash both in Suffolk and other areas of the region.

Police say the woman has been seen wearing different wigs and medical scrubs or home health nurse attire during each transaction.

If you recognize this woman or know anything about these incidents, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.