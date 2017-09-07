Pet Pal of the Week: Trina

PORTSMOUTH-Va. (WAVY) – Today’s pet pal of the week was Trina, an American Stafford Shire Terrier from Heritage Humane Society.

And bring your pets out this Saturday for Drool in the Pool… a cookout and pool party for people and pets. It’s from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chickahominy Riverfront Park Pool. Get in at the gate for a $10 donation to benefit the Heritage Humane Society.

There are also spots left in the Par-For-Pets Golf Classic on Monday, September 18.

Find out more about both these events at HeritageHumaneSociety.org.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru