(WAVY) — It’s week one of the Old Dominion Football Show with Bruce Rader and coach Bobby Wilder. This week, Bruce and coach Wilder look back at the Monarchs 31-17 win over Albany as well as a look ahead to Saturday’s road game against UMass.

Plus, linebacker Marvin Branch from Suffolk enters the One-Minute Drill with Brian Parsons and coach Wilder answers questions from the fans. Watch the Old Dominion Football Show on WAVY.com.